Maxine Payne
Knoxville - Maxine Payne, age 90, was a child of God and went to heaven on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Maxine was born and raised in Knoxville. She lived several years in Pensacola, Florida where she was a local celebrity - under the name Maxine Daniels. She spent time as an announcer on the first "all girl" radio station, WDEB and later worked as an announcer on WCOA. In the early
to mid 60's she went to work for WEAR-TV Channel 3 as a host for several shows to include the Gulf Coast Caravan, Ladies Line and Let's Dance. She moved back to Knoxville in 1972 and has been here ever since. She worked for approximately 45 years as resident manager of Conner Apartments in Fountain City. Maxine was a member of Fountain City United Methodist
Church where she sang in the choir for many years. She volunteered for The Lost Sheep Ministries and was still an active member of her high school club called The Bachelors. She was preceded in death by her parents, T.P. Cox and Olive Cox, and her husband Robert W. Payne. Maxine is survived by her daughter, Sammye (Scrapper) McDonald; and daughter, Micki (Jorge)
Villalon; grandchildren, Nathan Villalon; Jeremy (Lisa) Sellars; Mandy (Mike) McBride; great-grandchildren, Madeleine Sellars, Olivia McBride, Joseph McBride, Margaret McBride and Henry McBride. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Fountain City United Methodist Church, 212 Hotel Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37918, on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 4:00PM. There will
be a reception following the service for a time to greet and visit with family. Family and friends will meet 10:30 am Saturday at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City and proceed to Lynnhurst Cemetery for interment service at 11:00am. A special thank you to the following: To the staff and wonderful caregivers at The Courtyards Senior Living. You truly were the hands and feet of
Christ in caring for our mother in her final days. Thank you! To Jimmy Satterfield, without you our lives would be very different and this day may have come much sooner. Thank you for going the extra mile many times. Thank you to Amedysis Home Health over the past several years, you made this very difficult time a little more bearable, always professional and loving at the same time. We felt and needed your support so much. And, finally to Brenda Muszyngo our Nurse Practitioner with At Home Primary Care. As I have said many times, you were one of the best decisions we made. You stepped right in and became part of our family not just our nurse. Always reachable, always good advise. Thank you. If you would like, in lieu of flowers you can make a donation in Maxine Payne's memory to: Fountain City United Methodist Church 212 Hotel Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37918 Attn: Music / Choir Department. Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 11 to July 12, 2019