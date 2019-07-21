|
|
Maxine Russell
Seymour - Maxine McDonald Russell, age 64 of Seymour, passed away July 19, 2019. She was born February 23, 1955 in Knoxville. Maxine will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her; friends, family and loving husband. A special thank you to the Island Home Park Health and Rehab staff for all of the loving care and kindness given to Maxine. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that memorial donations be made to the . The family will receive friends on Monday, July 22nd, from 6-8 PM at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow with Pastor Greg Wolfe officiating. Everyone will meet Tuesday, July 23rd, at Berry Highland South Cemetery at 8:45 AM for a 9 AM graveside service. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Berry Highland South
9010 E Simpson Road
Knoxville, TN 37920
865-573-7300
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 21 to July 22, 2019