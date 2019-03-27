Services
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Oak Ridge Memorial Park
Maxine Seyfried Connor Obituary
Maxine Seyfried Connor

Oak Ridge, TN

Maxine Seyfried Conner, age 82, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019. She is preceded in death by her father and mother Max and Ruth Seyfried and loving husband Harry Gene Conner. She will be dearly missed by her daughters Carol Hetzel and Kristen Tobler; their husbands David Hetzel and Eric Tobler; and granddaughters Ashley Hetzel, Haley Wells (Spencer), Hannah and Caroline Tobler. In addition she is survived by her siblings Robert Seyfried (June), Linda Haffey (John), and Brenda Griffith (Scotty) and dear cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends. Maxine was born in Ithaca, NY on October 4th, 1936 and moved to Oak Ridge in 1944. Maxine graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1954 and attended the University of Tennessee where she was pledged to the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Maxine was employed for many years by Y-12, K-25, Westinghouse Electric Corp., McDonnell Douglas, and Abbott Laboratories. Maxine and her husband Harry were married for 53 years. They enjoyed time spent at the lake,

traveling and time spent with their children and grandchildren. She cherished her family and friends and enjoyed family get-

togethers. Maxine loved celebrating the holidays and

cheering on the U.T. Volunteers. She enjoyed baking, especially her

signature fudge and chocolate chip cookies, which she loved

sharing with others. Maxine was an active member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO), a women's organization that provides educational opportunities for female students worldwide. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 28th from 5-7 p.m. at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge, with a

celebration of life to follow at 7 p.m. with Bishop Daniel Tobler officiating. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 29th at 1:00 p.m. at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Memorials can be made to Friends of the Smokies, P.O. Box 1660, Kodak, TN 37764-7660 or online at https://friendsofthesmokies.org/donate/. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
