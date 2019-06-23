Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Berry Highland South
Resources
Maxine Williams Obituary
Maxine Williams

Rutledge - Reba Maxine Williams, age 88 of Rutledge, passed away June 21, 2019. She was a member of Blue Springs Baptist Church. Maxine enjoyed traveling, working in her garden but most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, James E. Williams; parents, James and Iva Lee Nipper; three brothers. She is survived by her sons, Jim (Debbie) Williams, Greg (Stacey) Williams; granddaughter, Annie (Austin) Henry; great grandchildren, Hadley, Delaney and Fletcher Henry; three brothers and two sisters. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 24th, at 3:00 P.M. at Berry Highland South with Rev. Charlie McNutt officiating. Everyone is invited to join the family for a reception in the funeral home event room following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Serenity House, 421 N High Street, Morristown, TN 37814. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.berryhighlandsouth.com

Berry Highland South

865-573-7300

9010 E. Simpson Road, Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 23, 2019
