Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
View Map
Service
Following Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Oak Ridge Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Rorex
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Wyrick Earl Rorex

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine Wyrick Earl Rorex Obituary
Maxine Wyrick Earl Rorex

Knoxville - Maxine Wyrick Earl Rorex, age 92, passed away peacefully at home on January 1, 2020. She was the mother of Sheila Ruth Earl, Kimberly Greenway (Jim), Brenda Owensby (Rob), Daphne Click (Kurt); Dear Gran to Elena Earl, Cally, Hannah, Jimmy Greenway, Randy and Jessica Maxine Owensby, Erik (deceased), Jenny and Adam Click; Former husband, Eulas Earl; and Great Gran to Marina, Jude, Sylvie and Camille Click and Haley Owensby. Maxine is joining her husband, Charles Rorex; mother and father, W.C. (Pappy Bill) and Ida Jane Wyrick; brothers, Dub, Gene, and sister Ruth; her first born grandson, Erik; and her Aunt Bill to rejoice together. Aunt Mac leaves numerous nieces and nephews as well as joining several of them. A forever teacher, she started in a two room school house and retired from Knoxville/Knox County Schools. Even though she taught Sunday School for over 50 years, she taught the most about Christ through the example she set with her life. Family will receive friends 5-6:30pm Friday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a service to follow. Burial will be 10am Saturday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -