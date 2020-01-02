|
Maxine Wyrick Earl Rorex
Knoxville - Maxine Wyrick Earl Rorex, age 92, passed away peacefully at home on January 1, 2020. She was the mother of Sheila Ruth Earl, Kimberly Greenway (Jim), Brenda Owensby (Rob), Daphne Click (Kurt); Dear Gran to Elena Earl, Cally, Hannah, Jimmy Greenway, Randy and Jessica Maxine Owensby, Erik (deceased), Jenny and Adam Click; Former husband, Eulas Earl; and Great Gran to Marina, Jude, Sylvie and Camille Click and Haley Owensby. Maxine is joining her husband, Charles Rorex; mother and father, W.C. (Pappy Bill) and Ida Jane Wyrick; brothers, Dub, Gene, and sister Ruth; her first born grandson, Erik; and her Aunt Bill to rejoice together. Aunt Mac leaves numerous nieces and nephews as well as joining several of them. A forever teacher, she started in a two room school house and retired from Knoxville/Knox County Schools. Even though she taught Sunday School for over 50 years, she taught the most about Christ through the example she set with her life. Family will receive friends 5-6:30pm Friday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a service to follow. Burial will be 10am Saturday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020