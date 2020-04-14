|
Maxwell Ramsey
Knoxville - Maxwell Doak Ramsey, age 85, of Knoxville, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. Max grew up in Cumberland Gap, TN and attended Lincoln Memorial University, He served in the US Army in the 1950s as a hospital laboratory technician before moving to Knoxville. Max had a 32 year career with TVA as a Coordinator of Recreation Interests and as head of the agency's Cultural Resources Program. He served on the Board of the Historic Ramsey House. Max worked with Native American tribes, especially the Eastern and Western Cherokee, and helped found the National Trail of Tears Association. After leaving TVA, he continued to serve as Chairman of the Board for the Eastern Cherokees' Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore, TN. In 2010, he was designated as an honorary member of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians. In 2017, the Daughters of the American Revolution presented him with the National Historic Preservation Medal, recognizing his 50+ years of work to preserve the land and history of the peoples who over the centuries have called East Tennessee home. Max was preceded in death by parents, Hugh Trent & Helen Ramsey, and wife, Charlotte Siler Ramsey. He is survived by wife of 35 years, Connie Bailey Ramsey, sister, Rosemary Ellenburg of Colorado, sons, Chuck Ramsey and wife Janice, Andrew Ramsey and wife Ginger, and Scott Bailey and wife Carisa, daughter, Susan Bailey Bosi, seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Max's family will have a private graveside service in Harrogate, TN with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hugh Trent & Helen Ramsey Endowed Scholarship Fund at Lincoln Memorial University, University Advancement, 6965 Cumberland Gap Parkway, Harrogate, TN 37752. www.lmunet.edu/giving. Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020