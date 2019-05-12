|
|
Mayford B. McCarter
Seymour, TN
Mayford B. McCarter, age 93, of Seymour, passed away Friday May 10, 2019. He was a member of Seymour Masonic Lodge 334, a member of Boyd's Creek Baptist Church, and was retired from Y-12 Facility in Oak Ridge as a machinist.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Louise R. McCarter, parents, Thomas L. and Mae McCarter, and sister, Pearl Marshall.
Survivors:
Sons: Larry McCarter and wife Vickie, Corky McCarter and wife Jackie
Grandchildren: Courtney McCarter, Amanda Cole, and David Ogle
Several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Gideons International P.O. box 429 Seymour, TN 37865 or to Masonic Lodge 334, 436 Boyd's Creek Hwy., Seymour, TN 37865
Funeral Service 7 PM Monday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Tom Robbins officiating. Graveside service and interment 11 AM Tuesday in Boyd's Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Monday at Atchley Funeral Home, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 12, 2019