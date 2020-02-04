|
|
Mayme Lois Smith
Mayme Lois Smith, age 88, passed away at home on February 2, 2020, lovingly surrounded by her family. Mayme (known as Lois to her friends) was born in Boone, NC, and grew up in Sugar Grove, NC. She was a loving, strong, and spunky woman who devoted her life to caring for her family. She was a faithful follower of her Lord, Jesus, and she attended Tekoa Baptist Church.
Mayme was preceded in death by parents Doyce and Howard Harmon, sister and brother-in-law Virginia and Ray Smith, and beloved grand-dog, Kasey.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, William (Bill) Wintford Smith; daughter, Barbara Smith; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Jeff Grindstaff; brother and sister-in-law Cecil and Shirley Harmon; four nieces and a nephew.
The family wishes to especially recognize the excellent care and compassion of Mayme's devoted caregiver, Thelma Walker, the staff of Tennova Hospice, and the staff at Vaughn Pharmacy.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Tekoa Baptist Church, 3700 Schaad Road, Knoxville, Tennessee. Funeral Service will immediately follow with Pastor Bill Dean officiating. Interment will be on Friday, February 7 at 10:00 am at Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 160 Edgemoor Road, Powell, Tennessee.
To share your thoughts and condolences please go to www.woodhavenfh.com.
Woodhaven Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens are honored to serve the Mayme Smith Family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020