McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6812
Maynard L. (Mike) Dunn Jr. Obituary
Maynard (Mike) L. Dunn, Jr.

New Sewickley Twp., Pennsylvania - Maynard (Mike) L. Dunn, Jr., 69, of Rochester, PA passed away peacefully of pancreatic cancer on Wednesday November 6th 2019 at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh PA.

Mike was born August 22, 1950, Maryville, TN, son of Maynard Levi and Kathleen Hunnicutt Dunn.

Mike graduated from Maryville High School in 1968; and from Virginia Tech Univ. in 1974 with a degree & professional publications in Geology. He excelled in his 45 yr. career as a Federal Government Employee. Starting with the US Bureau of Mines (to include the Wilderness Project) & on to the US Office of Surface Mining, creating 3D modeling technology and instructing others.

Family events were hilarious with Mike making everything fun, entertaining the kids, eating his hot peppers, cooking, just being together. Mike would want to be remembered for his abiding, unyielding faith in God, he knew his Salvation was secure in Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his dear wife Margaret (Margie), his sister Nancy, 5 nieces/nephews,12 great-nieces/nephews, and cousins from Hunnicutt, Lawson and Dunn families.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 - 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with the service to follow at 2:00 PM. The interment will be at 3:00 PM at Grandview Cemetery.

865-982-6812

www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
