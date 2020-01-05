Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Resources
More Obituaries for Mayo Shinpaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mayo Shinpaugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mayo Shinpaugh Obituary


Mayo Shinpaugh, age 95 of Hardin Valley, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020. Mayo was a 60+ year

Mason, an Army veteran of WWII and a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Preceded in death by parents, Hodge and Zelma Shinpaugh; wife, Louise Shinpaugh; daughters, Brenda Sue Shinpaugh and Becky Harmon; sister, Elizabeth Fain; brother, John Shinpaugh; son-in-law, Steve Campbell. Survived by his daughter, Peggy Campbell; granddaughters, Melissa Beyer (Tony), Stephanie Harris (Charlie) and Susanne Green; great-grandchildren, Landen, Dylan, Adisyn, Shelby, Madisyn and Sam; brother, Bill (Wilma) Shinpaugh, several nieces and nephews; special friends, Gary and Bob Wallen. Visitation will be held Monday at Weaver's Chapel from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow at 7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet Tuesday at 9:45 am at Marietta Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery for a 10:00 am interment. Rev. Don Hubbard officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mayo to, Marietta Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Condolences are welcome at www.weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mayo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -