Mayo Shinpaugh, age 95 of Hardin Valley, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020. Mayo was a 60+ year
Mason, an Army veteran of WWII and a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Preceded in death by parents, Hodge and Zelma Shinpaugh; wife, Louise Shinpaugh; daughters, Brenda Sue Shinpaugh and Becky Harmon; sister, Elizabeth Fain; brother, John Shinpaugh; son-in-law, Steve Campbell. Survived by his daughter, Peggy Campbell; granddaughters, Melissa Beyer (Tony), Stephanie Harris (Charlie) and Susanne Green; great-grandchildren, Landen, Dylan, Adisyn, Shelby, Madisyn and Sam; brother, Bill (Wilma) Shinpaugh, several nieces and nephews; special friends, Gary and Bob Wallen. Visitation will be held Monday at Weaver's Chapel from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow at 7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet Tuesday at 9:45 am at Marietta Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery for a 10:00 am interment. Rev. Don Hubbard officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mayo to, Marietta Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Condolences are welcome at www.weaverfuneralservices.com
