Oak Ridge - Mazola Torrance Clayton, a devoted wife and loving mother, peacefully passed this life to meet her Savior, in her home at Burchfield Heights, Solway, TN, on Sunday August 23, 2020.



Mazola was born in Meridian, MS on April 1, 1925 to Slyvester and Falbie Torrance as one of 8 children.



Mazola (Mae) graduated from Meridian High School in 1942 and was offered an academic scholarship to Meridian Community College. In lieu of accepting the scholarship, she completed a vocational welding course and worked in the shipyards in Panama City, FL, constructing Liberty and Victory ships used to transport supplies to the World War II conflict.



While in Panama City she met and married her husband of 32 years Clifford E. (Red) Clayton, Sr of Polk County, TN, a veteran of the US Army 3rd armored division.



In 1944 they moved to Oak Ridge, TN to gain access to hospital services pending the birth of their son, Clifford E. (Joe) Clayton, Jr. Her husband worked as an iron/steele worker and progressed to a supervisor of maintenance and all trades at X10, ORNL.



In 1957, the family moved to Burchfield Heights, in Knox county. This would become home for Mazola for the rest of her life.



During her life Mazola was active in the Eastern Star, her Christian beliefs and the maintence of her family. She and her husband were Charter members of Fairview Baptist Church. She served as Sec/Treasurer and children's Sunday School teacher. Her husband served many years as a deacon and directed the construction and landscaping of the physical church.



It was acknowledged by all who knew her, that Mazola had a talent for dealing with and teaching young children the right principles of life.



Mazola lived her life by these principles:



Treat others as you want to be treated;



Respect each person as an equal human being no matter ethic, social, race or economic class;



Always assist those less fortunate, family, friends, and complete strangers.



Mazola lost her husband in 1975 to a blood clot after major surgery. After a period of mourning and renewing her faith, she traveled the world including the Holy Lands. Additionally she became an accomplished golfer and further continued her artistry talent. During this period she continued to live by her Christian principles, helping those in need and support.



In the early 60's after her son went to college, she decided to go back into the commercial world of business. She became a very successful educational book salesman and later a successful store sales clerk. Her success was based on how she treated customers and the trust they placed in her.



In 2005 Mazola entered the final phase of her life. Over the coming years dementia developed into Alzheimers.



During this period she resisted the changes occuring without complaint or loss of faith. For 15 years she fought to maintain her dignity while treating her family and friends who were assisting her, as per her life principles.



Within the cycle of life, God freed her body of physical ailments, freed her trapped mind, and called her home.



We at this time would like to thank all family members and friends who were so instrumental in helping Mazola through the most difficult stage of her life with the care and love they provided her.



Mazola was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and six siblings.



Survivors include her son Clifford E. (Joe) Clayton, Jr. his wife Joy, three granddaughters Casey Clayton-Robatham, Camie Clayton, and Ava Clayton-Mixson; a great grandchild, Harmony; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dexter Torrance is Mazola's surviving brother who resides in Meridian, Ms.









