Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Knoxville - M.C. Letsinger, age 91, of Knoxville passed away on Friday March 27, 2020. He was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church and choir. He was a longtime tax professor at the University of Tennessee, an avid fisherman, golfer, and devoted, selfless husband and father. Preceded in death by son, Wade Clyde Letsinger. He is survived by wife, Mary Katherine Letsinger; sons, Samuel Edward Letsinger (Kathryn Lee), James Patrick Letsinger (Lisa), and John T. Letsinger (Kristi); daughter, Janice Letsinger Irby (Richard); fourteen grandchildren; three great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Cynthia K. Letsinger; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Friends can call at their convenience from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm Sunday March 29, 2020, at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Monday March 30, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery with Monsignor Bill Gahagan officiating. A memorial mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Holy Ghost Catholic Church or the Ladies of Charity. Online guest register is available at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
