|
|
McConley E.
(Mac) Morgan
Knoxville - McConley E. (Mac) Morgan, born July 5, 1955 passed away at his home after a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Jeanette Emory and beloved sister, Linda Stansberry. Mac is survived by his sister, Brenda Sharp and husband, Jim Sharp of San Antonio, TX. Mac had 3 nieces, Myshell Sharp, Lakeland FL, Leah Godfredson, San Antonio, TX and Andrea Cunningham, Bristow, VA; 7 great nieces and 3 great nephews.
A Private Ceremony will be held by the family at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 13, 2019