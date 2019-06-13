Resources
More Obituaries for McConley Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

McConley E. (Mac) Morgan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

McConley E. (Mac) Morgan Obituary
McConley E.

(Mac) Morgan

Knoxville - McConley E. (Mac) Morgan, born July 5, 1955 passed away at his home after a long illness.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Jeanette Emory and beloved sister, Linda Stansberry. Mac is survived by his sister, Brenda Sharp and husband, Jim Sharp of San Antonio, TX. Mac had 3 nieces, Myshell Sharp, Lakeland FL, Leah Godfredson, San Antonio, TX and Andrea Cunningham, Bristow, VA; 7 great nieces and 3 great nephews.

A Private Ceremony will be held by the family at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.