McDonald Lowe
McDonald Lowe

Knoxville - McDonald Hunt Lowe, Jr. - age 89, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. "M.D." was born in Tazewell and moved in his early years to Rutledge where he graduated from Rutledge High School as Class President with honors. He participated in many activities in high school, including playing basketball center. He was a member of several organizations in his adult years. He worked for American Enka Corporation for 5 years until moving to Knoxville where he retired from BellSouth as a central office technician after 40 years. M.D. was a member of Chilhowee Hills Baptist Church since 1959, serving in Sunday School and as a deacon. M.D. is preceded in death by his parents, McDonald Hunt Lowe, Sr. and Lena Hessie Lowe; brothers, Autrey, Gaither, and Ausmus Lowe; and sister, Juda Livesay. He is survived by his wife, Jane Hull Lowe; children, Stuart (Debbie) Lowe, and Ruth Ellen (Hany) Lowe; granddaughters, Rachel (Nick) Nelson, Heather (Jason) Householder, and Ashley Burrum; and sisters-in-law, Sarah Hicks and Kim (Moe) Wagner; and numerous nephews, nieces, and extended family. Family and friends may pay their respects 12:00-4:00 PM Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home. Graveside services will be private. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.

August 21, 2020
I will miss him coming by my Shop and Talking with Me and all of the Others that come by. He was a Really Great Man and loved to sit and Talk.
Roy Gray
Friend
