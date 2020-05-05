|
McKinley Crutchfield
Knoxville - Sergeant First Class McKinley B. "Mack" Crutchfield (US Army Retired), age 91, born 12/10/1928 in Vasper, TN to a large and loving family. Mack joined the US Army in 1946 serving two 2 years of in the South Pacific 4 more years of active duty at Fort Knox, KY; then 30 years in the Army Reserve before retiring. SFC Crutchfield is a World War II veteran and was awarded the "Ruptured Duck" honorable war service pin, WW II Victory Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medals, Army Achievement Medals, two Army Reserve Component Achievement Medals, and six Good Conduct Medals. Mack is preceded in death by his oldest son Craig Crutchfield and survived by his brother Ansil Crutchfield, youngest son Alex Crutchfield (US Army Hon), and granddaughter Tatum Crutchfield. Special thanks and acknowledgement are extended to the staff of Windsor Gardens Assisted Living for providing a warm, caring, and compassionate "home" where Mack loved living for the last 15 of his Golden Years; also, to Rev. Mike Segers, Sonny Rogers, and nephew Coy Cructhfield for their selfless and loving support of "Daddy Mack" needs for many years. Family and friends will meet 11:15 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery (John Sevier Hwy) for an 11:30 a.m. committal service Rev. Mike Segers officiating. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 5 to May 6, 2020