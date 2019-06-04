|
Mearel "Joyce" Wilder Ford age 77 of Knoxville passed away Saturday June 1, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her family at her home. She was a member of Spring Hill Baptist Church and also attended Loveland Baptist Church.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Bill Ford parents Elige and Lillian Wilder, Granddaughter Lynsey Ford and Sisters Louise, Jewell, Doris and Madge. She is survived by her son, Terry Ford and Wife Sherry, Daughters Rhonda Stafford and Husband Eddie and Kim Cobble and Husband Gary; Grandchildren Lori Hicks, Stefanie Ford, Casey Bridgman (Richard) and Nick Stafford. Great-grandchildren Laykin Bridgman and Sutton Bridgman, Brother Bill Wilder and Wife Marie, Sisters Kathy and Betty. Special Friend and Co-Worker Susan Saah, and several other Nieces and Nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Tim Dennis officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 am Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Asbury Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service. Pallbearers will be Eddie Stafford, Chip Harbin, Nick Stafford, Larry Smith, Richard Bridgman, and Steve McDaniel.
