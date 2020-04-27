|
|
Megan Faulkner
Knoxville - Megan Marie Faulkner - age 25 of Blaine passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Tennova North Hospital in Knoxville, TN. She was of the Baptist faith. Megan was born December 16, 1994 in Knoxville, TN to Gary and Penny Faulkner. She is a 2013 graduate of Grainger County High School. Preceded in death by father, Gary Faulkner; half-brother, "Little Gary" Faulkner, Jr.; and grandfather, Luther "Sam" Faulkner. Survived by mother, Penny Foust and step-father, Scott Foust; sister, Brittany Faulkner; grandparents, David and Helen Mills, and Shirley Faulkner; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services will be private. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020