Megan Stinnett
Sevierville - Megan Leah Clift Stinnett, 39, was a walking talking miracle from God. God chose to call her home on Wednesday January 22, 2020 after a long battle with Melanoma Cancer. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and cousin. She was a graduate of Carter High School and the University of Tennessee. Megan was a fan of any sport that her husband coached or her daughters played. Megan was a teacher at Boyds Creek Elementary School and taught a short time at Northview Primary School. She loved being around students and was active for many years in the Trentville United Methodist Church youth ministry and eventually the Oak City Baptist Church College and Career Ministry. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed going to football, basketball, and volleyball games and watching her daughters, nieces, and nephews play sports. She also loved to have a get together. She loved being around people and having a good time. If you needed a party planned, she was your girl. More than anything at all, she loved to use her cancer story to share the love of Jesus Christ with others. She would choose faith and not fear when it came to cancer and she also chose to have joy and not sorrow. She loved to use social media and tell others what great things God was doing through her story. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, William Clift and Gladys Clift Reeser; grandparents, Fred Carson and Carolyn Patton Carson; and brother, Aaron Clift. She is survived by her husband of 17 ½ years, Gary Stinnett; daughters, Lily Stinnett and Ella Stinnett; father, Tony Clift and mother, Judy Carson Clift of Strawberry Plains; sister, Tonya Clift Andrew of Sevierville; niece, Anna Andrew of Sevierville; father-in-law, Larry Stinnett and mother-in-law, Carolyn King Stinnett of Sevierville; brother-in-law, Tony Stinnett and sister-in-law, Jamie Derrick Stinnett; nephew, Ethan Stinnett; niece, Leah Stinnett of Sevierville; brother-in-law, Chris West and sister-in-law, Lori Stinnett West; nephews, Adam West, Jonathon West and Andrew West of Cleveland; brother-in-law, Chris Stinnett and sister-in-law, Carrie Cole Stinnett; nephew, Caleb Stinnett; niece, Callie Stinnett; and nephew, Cole Stinnett. She had so many other friends that she considered family and they know who they are, there are too many to list. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses of MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas for their loving care and support for Megan over the past 6 years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Megan Stinnett to MD Anderson Melanoma Research, c/o Dr. Sapna Patel, 1515 Holcombe Blvd Unit 0430, Houston, TX 77030. The family will receive friends 1-4:30 PM Saturday, January 25, 2020 with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 5 PM at First Baptist Church, Sevierville, 317 Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020