Melba Case
Melba Case

Sevierville - Melba Price Case, age 73, of Sevierville, passed away, August 12, 2020 at Echo Ridge Retirement Home in Knoxville, Tennessee. She attended Carson Newman College and was an accountant for various companies.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hanson and Violet Price and nephew, James Ryan Price.

She is survived by her brother, James Price, several nieces, cousins, and friends.

Family and friends will meet 7 PM Monday in Alder Branch Cemetery for graveside service. Friends may come by and pay their respects from Saturday, August 15th and Sunday, August 16th from 12-3 PM at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
AUG
16
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
AUG
17
Graveside service
07:00 PM
Alder Branch Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
