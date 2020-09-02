1/1
Melba Cole Hutcherson
1938 - 2020
Melba Cole Hutcherson

Knoxville - Mrs. Melba Cole Hutcherson, age 82 a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Rockwood TN, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. She was born January 14, 1938 in Camden, TN. Melba was a member of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ and was a former Elder Emeritus. She was also involved in the Ladies Groups of the Church.

Melba loved bowling, enjoyed going to car Clubs events, Big Band concerts and T-dances. She was preceded in death by her Parents; Walter and Pearl Abbott Cole, Husband; Floyd Ernest Hutcherson, Brothers; Charles N. Cole and Melvin W. Cole.

Survivors Include:

Son: Jeffery Cole Hutcherson (Mollie) of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Heidi Hutcherson Buxton (George) of Knoxville, TN

Granddaughters: Betsy Buxton Wepfer (Walt) of Memphis, TN

Sarah Ann Buxton Rager (Josh) of Memphis, TN

Great-Grandsons: Hunter Walt Wepfer of Memphis, TN

Graham William Wepfer of Memphis, TN

Brother: Walter R. Cole of Crossville, TN

Host of Nieces, Nephews and cousins

Special Friends: Lee Stensaker and Norman Watson

The staff at Morning Pointe of Knoxville

Brother-in-law: Donald R. Hutcherson (Gloria) of DixHill, N.Y.

Sisters-in-law: Ruth Cole of Maryville, TN

Juanita Cole of Crossville, TN

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon at the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon with Pastor Sunny Ridings officiating. Interment will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, TN. Family request Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Melba Cole Hutcherson.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ
SEP
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
