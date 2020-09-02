Melba Cole HutchersonKnoxville - Mrs. Melba Cole Hutcherson, age 82 a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Rockwood TN, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. She was born January 14, 1938 in Camden, TN. Melba was a member of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ and was a former Elder Emeritus. She was also involved in the Ladies Groups of the Church.Melba loved bowling, enjoyed going to car Clubs events, Big Band concerts and T-dances. She was preceded in death by her Parents; Walter and Pearl Abbott Cole, Husband; Floyd Ernest Hutcherson, Brothers; Charles N. Cole and Melvin W. Cole.Survivors Include:Son: Jeffery Cole Hutcherson (Mollie) of Rockwood, TNDaughter: Heidi Hutcherson Buxton (George) of Knoxville, TNGranddaughters: Betsy Buxton Wepfer (Walt) of Memphis, TNSarah Ann Buxton Rager (Josh) of Memphis, TNGreat-Grandsons: Hunter Walt Wepfer of Memphis, TNGraham William Wepfer of Memphis, TNBrother: Walter R. Cole of Crossville, TNHost of Nieces, Nephews and cousinsSpecial Friends: Lee Stensaker and Norman WatsonThe staff at Morning Pointe of KnoxvilleBrother-in-law: Donald R. Hutcherson (Gloria) of DixHill, N.Y.Sisters-in-law: Ruth Cole of Maryville, TNJuanita Cole of Crossville, TNThe family will receive friends Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon at the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon with Pastor Sunny Ridings officiating. Interment will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, TN. Family request Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Melba Cole Hutcherson.