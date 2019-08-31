|
|
Melba Elizabeth (Bowling) Burnette
Karns - Melba Elizabeth (Bowling) Burnette, age 88 of Karns, passed away at 2:31pm Thursday, August 29, 2019 at The Groves at Oak Ridge. She was an avid bowler and yard sale queen. Preceded in death by husband, Ted S. Burnette; daughter, Mollie Lisa Russell; son, Theodore "Jeff" Burnette; and son-in-law, Bobby Williams. Survived by sons, Robert A. Burnette, Sr. (Susan) and David Lee Burnette; daughter, Jo Anna Petterle (Eric) ; grandchildren, J.J. Russell (Lisa), Bobby Joe Burnette, Jeremy Russell (Amy), Julie Russell Rodiuquez (Tony), Robert A. Burnette, Jr., Leigh Ann Burnette, Billy Jackson (Kim) and Lindsey Bordine (Patrick); 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Mollie Guy (Johnny) of Pensacola, Florida; as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00pm on Monday, September 2nd at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Funeral Service will be held at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel on Tuesday, September 3rd at 11:00am, Father Mark Holland officiating with a graveside service to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu flowers the family requests donations be made in her honor to the . Online condolences for the family may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019