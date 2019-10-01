|
Melba Jean Ferguson
Columbia - Melba "Fergie" Jean Ferguson- Born September 21st, 1940 in Maynardville, TN to Eston Clayton Shipley and Mildred Irene Harmon Shipley, passed away peacefully at the home of her baby sister on September 30th, 2019 after a courageous battle with Pancreatic cancer.
Jean was a hell of a woman, strong, stubborn, boisterous, and the keeper of all the family stories. If you needed to know something about someone Jean was the person you'd go to. She lived a great life, even when things were difficult, she always persevered. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Jean is proceeded in death by parents Eston and Irene Shipley, sisters, Patsy Cartwright, Myra Ann Shipley, brother Jack Shipley and husband Scotty Ferguson. Jean is survived by son Richard "Ricky" Shipley, daughter Sonya Thrasher, sister Susie Shipley, brothers Jerry (Diane)Shipley, Edward Shipley, nieces Shiela Travioli, Connie Berry, Denna Kelly, Amanda Newman, Melissa Paul, Dawn White nephews Jammie Shipley, Edward "Buzzy" Shipley Jr., Todd Shipley, Johnny Shipley, Josh Shipley and many great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by special daughter Kay Lindsey.
Jean's wish is to be cremated; services will be held at a later date. The family would like to give a special thanks to Compassus Hospice Care of Columbia, TN for being there during the difficult journey and providing the most excellent of care.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 1, 2019