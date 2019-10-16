|
Melba Jennilee Brewer Kitts
Knoxville - Melba Jennilee Brewer Kitts-age 86 of Knoxville went home to join her family circle unbroken. The angels set her spirit free peacefully Tuesday evening, October 15, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was a member of Dante Church of God. She loved to sing and spread the word of God. Devoted caretaker to many family and friends. Her legacy will continue through her children and those she influenced by interaction of her faith in Jesus Christ. At last she is Home where there is: "Peace in The Valley". Preceded in death by husband of 54 years, Don Francis Kitts; mother, Reecy Elizabeth Lyons; father, Rev. Milburn Conrad brewer, Sr.; sisters, Leita Rose Kitts, Drucilla Beeler, Mittie Lucille Cline, Priscilla Clodell Hunley, Georgella Brewer, Samatha Moore and Bernice Brewer; brothers, Pleasant McClain Brewer, Rev. Mathew Ollen Brewer, James Franklin Brewer, Zolas Hiram Brewer, Milburn Conrad Brewer, Jr.
Survived by daughter, Janice Kitts; sons, Donnilee Kitts; James O. Kitts and wife, Sandra; Robert Sterling Kitts; David Glenn Kitts and wife, Debra. Six grandchildren, Brandon Kitts, Jimmy Dean Kitts, Randy Bates, Kala Kitts, Adriana Bates, Daniel Kitts. Four great-grandchildren, Aariana Mayes, Tanner Kitts, Nora Bates, Everly Bates. Sister, Beatrice Sellers. Special friends who are like children, Kip and Kathy Fowler. Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends 5-8 P.M. Thursday, October 17, 2019 with a celebration to Heaven following at 8 P.M. Thursday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Kenneth Carpenter officiating with music by Con Hunley. Interment 1 P.M. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Oakland Cemetery, Maynardville. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 12 Noon to travel in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Sons: James, Robert and David Kitts; Grandsons: Brandon Kitts, Jimmy Dean Kitts and Randy Bates. Honorary Pallbearer: Daniel Kitts. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019