|
|
Melba Jo Brannon Lambert
Jefferson City - MELBA JO BRANNON LAMBERT, age 84, of Jefferson City, TN passed away on October 5, 2019. She was a native of Winnsboro, SC, and later lived in Siluria, AL, where she graduated from Thompson High School. She was a graduate of Carson-Newman University and East Tennessee State University. While at Carson-Newman she was a cheerleader and studied elementary education. Melba was an educator for over 35 years, a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, and served as president of the Jefferson County Education Association. She was the honored recipient of Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award through Carson-Newman University for her exemplary community service. As a member of First Baptist Church of Jefferson City, she was ordained and served as a deacon, and with various church committees. A faithful member of the church choir, she also directed the library at the church for over 30 years. Melba served two terms on the Executive Board of the Tennessee Baptist Convention. She was president of the Patriot Hills Neighborhood Association. Melba traveled extensively both for pleasure and for numerous mission opportunities. Preceded in death by parents, Burrell and Mabel Brannon. Melba is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Mac Lambert; children, Joan and Gary Rundles, Paul and Theresa Lambert, and Burl Lambert; grandchildren, Richard, Megan (Tim), Alley (Wes), Neal (Rachel), Carter, Madie Rae, and Hank; great-grandchildren, Ryker and Olivia; numerous extended family and dear cousin, Diane Jeffers. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Jefferson City. Family and friends will visit following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carson-Newman University or First Baptist Church of Jefferson City.
Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City, TN 865-475-3892
www.farrarfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019