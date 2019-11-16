|
|
Melba Nadine Blankenship
Knoxville - Melba Nadine (Marshall) Nichols, Blankenship, age 96, of Knoxville, Tennessee (formerly of Slagle, Louisiana) passed away November 15, 2019 at the home of her oldest daughter. She was an active member of South Point Church in Knoxville. She attended Cypress School and Simpson School in Vernon Parish Louisiana. She worked at Ft. Polk Military Base and later worked in Health Care. She retired from Hillcrest Beverly Nursing (Dietary Department). Melba Nadine Blankenship had a strong faith in God and was the Prayer Warrior for this family. She devoted many hours to prayer and reading the Bible. She has taught or assisted with teaching a Sunday School Class for many years. She helped with service projects, including making lap robes for the elderly, the Christmas Shoebox, Food Pantry and many more. She was proceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Blankenship and by her oldest son, James E. Nichols; her parents, Charlie Jefferson Marshall and Frances Laura (Williams) Marshall Cain; 11 brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by 4 children, 20 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The sons are David (Doris) Nichols and Charles (Marie) Nichols of Slagle, Louisiana. The daughters are Carolyn (Bob) Owens of Knoxville, TN and Francis (Ed) Curl of Morristown, TN. Visitation: 5 to 7 PM on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at South Point Church 1029 Avenue A in Knoxville, TN 37920 with Services to follow at 7 PM. Rev. Bryan Hair and Rev. Jeff Odom officiating. Interment will be at 2 PM on Monday, November 18, 2019 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery 5901 Lyons View Pike Knoxville, TN 37919. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery around 1:45 PM. Memorials/Donation s may be made to South Point Church or Church of your choice in her memory. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019