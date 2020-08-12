1/1
Melba Rose Miller
Melba Rose Miller

Knoxville - Melba Rose Miller, age 67, of Knoxville, TN met her Lord and Savior on August 10, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Melba was a loving and caring person to all who she met. She loved her family with all her heart, and her favorite thing was being "Nana" to her grandchildren.

Melba had waiting on her at the gates of Eternity with open arms her loving parents, Melvin and Esther Pollard, loving grandparents, aunts and uncles.

She leaves behind to carry on her legacy of love her dedicated husband of 44 years, Mark Stanley Miller; son, Matthew Lee Miller; daughter, Jennifer Michelle Miller; grandchildren, Ryland and Wesley Frazier, several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and special friend Justin Frazier.

Open calling hours for Melba will be held on Saturday August 15, 2020, from 1:00PM to 5:00PM at McCarty-Evergreen Funeral Home, 7426 Asheville Highway, Knoxville, TN 37924. Family and friends will gather at Beech Springs Cemetery, 337 W. Mount Rd., Kodak, TN 37764, for a graveside service to honor the legacy of Melba on Sunday August 16, 2020 at 2:00PM with Rev. Jimmy Norris to officiate the services. Please show your love and support to the family by joining them on the live stream of Melba's service on the Facebook page of McCarty-Evergreen at 2:00PM on Sunday. Online condolences can be made to the family at mccartyevergreen.com

McCarty-Evergreen Funeral Home

7426 Asheville Highway

Knoxville, TN 37924

865-637-7955




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Calling hours
01:00 - 05:00 PM
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
AUG
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
