Melba Styles Scott
Loudon - Melba Hortense Styles Scott was born in Carroll County, Georgia on June 28, 1935 to Floyd Benjamin Styles and Myrl Elizabeth Pollard Styles. She was the youngest of three daughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandfather Aaron Gordon Styles who helped raise her after her father's early death, sister Hilda Styles Bradley, and grandson Trevor Michael Scott.
Surviving Melba are her loving husband Doyle Scott and daughter Terri Scott of Loudon, sons Michael (Sheryl) Scott of Arizona, Mark (Elizabeth) Scott of New York, and Kevin (Cyrece) Scott of Loudon. She is also survived by grandchildren Natalie Scott, Matthew (Courtney) Scott, Jessica Scott, Jedediah (Brittany) Scott, Jillian Scott, sister Helon Styles of Calhoun, Georgia, many nieces, nephews, and dear close friends.
Melba was affectionately known as "Boots" to many of her older friends and as Hortense to her Georgia family. Swept off her feet by her uniformed beau, she and Doyle were married on March 29, 1953 and have lived primarily in Loudon since 1955, where they raised their family.
Ever the talented and prolific gardener, crafter, seamstress, decorator, doll maker and teacher, Melba's natural warmth, dignified manner, and generosity were personal hallmarks. She will be remembered best for her dedication to her God Jehovah, for her laser-like spiritual focus, and for her steadfast devotion to all facets of her Christian ministry. She has served faithfully as one of Jehovah's Witnesses since her baptism in 1961. Her faith in God and firm belief in his promise of resurrection to a paradise earth gave her the strength and serenity to bear her final illness.
The family expresses deep gratitude to her medical team, particularly Dr. Brook Saunders, Amedisys Home Health and Amedisys Hospice for their skilled and respectful care.
Services to honor Melba Scott will be held 4 PM Saturday, November 2nd, in the McGill Click Chapel with Mr. Wayne Magro officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends 2-4 PM Saturday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon.
