|
|
Melinda Reed Henegar
Knoxville - Melinda Reed Henegar, born October 12, 1943, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 surrounded by her son and family. Melinda was predeceased by her Father, James "Red" Cross and Mother, Elizabeth "Bibby" Cross and daughter-in-law Dana Workman Henegar. She is survived by her son, Mark (Julie) Henegar, her granddaughter Hallie Henegar, sister Amy (Johnny) Cate, and special person, Tommy Hinds. Melinda was a graduate of Fulton High School and a long time employee of East Tennessee Children's Hospital in Knoxville. She was loved by a host of many lifelong friends for her charismatic and quick-witted personality. Melinda was a faithful member of Washington Pike United Methodist Church. Rose Mortuary on Broadway in Knoxville was in charge of arrangements, with Rev. Richie Hayes officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020