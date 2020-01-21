Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Melinda Henegar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melinda Reed Henegar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melinda Reed Henegar Obituary
Melinda Reed Henegar

Knoxville - Melinda Reed Henegar, born October 12, 1943, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 surrounded by her son and family. Melinda was predeceased by her Father, James "Red" Cross and Mother, Elizabeth "Bibby" Cross and daughter-in-law Dana Workman Henegar. She is survived by her son, Mark (Julie) Henegar, her granddaughter Hallie Henegar, sister Amy (Johnny) Cate, and special person, Tommy Hinds. Melinda was a graduate of Fulton High School and a long time employee of East Tennessee Children's Hospital in Knoxville. She was loved by a host of many lifelong friends for her charismatic and quick-witted personality. Melinda was a faithful member of Washington Pike United Methodist Church. Rose Mortuary on Broadway in Knoxville was in charge of arrangements, with Rev. Richie Hayes officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -