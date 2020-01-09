|
|
Melisa "Gail" Head Higdon
Athens - Melisa "Gail" Head Higdon, 59, of Athens, died Tuesday night, January 7, 2020 at Starr Regional Medical Center.
Gail was born in LaFollette, TN and a lifelong resident of McMinn County and was a daughter of the late Merita Faye Mowell Head.
She was a member of Cumberland View Baptist Church of Jacksboro and was a 25 year member of Basset Hound Club of America and a 30 year member of Chattanooga Kennel Club. Gail was associated with L&M Motors as Office Manager for 23 years.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Higdon; her father, Paul Head; son, John Higdon and fiancee Melanie Layman; sister, Teresa Head all of Athens; sister-in-law, Beverly Carmley of Madisonville; special friends, Leslie Newman, Judy Freeman and Deb Cordell.
A funeral service will be conducted, 7:00 pm, Friday, January 10, 2020 in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Ray Wilson officiating. The committal service will be 11:00 am, Saturday at Cumberland View Cemetery in Jacksboro, TN. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm, Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Mike Higdon, John Higdon, Mike Freeman, Gary Cordell, Kevin Hammond and Patrick Hammond.
If you are unable to attend this service or visitation you may sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com.
Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Melisa "Gail" Head Higdon.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020