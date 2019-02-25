Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
5:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Melissa Beth Dockery Premo Obituary
Melissa Beth Dockery Premo

Knoxville, TN

Melissa Beth Dockery Premo - age 34, of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Preceded in death by her father, Randy Dockery; grandfather, Thomas R. Hodge; grandmother, Francis Hodge; and step-grandmother, Bobbie Hodge. Survived by her son, Seth Premo; mother, Teresa (Ty) Douglas; step-mother, Virginia Alexander; grandmother, Nora Lumpkin; step-grandfather, George Rudder; sister, Kristi Dotson and

fiance Scottie Willey; nieces, Madison and Allison Dotson; nephew, Brandon Dotson; several aunts and uncles, and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM with a memorial service to follow

officiated by Rev. Skip Ellison. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 25, 2019
