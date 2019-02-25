|
|
Melissa Beth Dockery Premo
Knoxville, TN
Melissa Beth Dockery Premo - age 34, of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Preceded in death by her father, Randy Dockery; grandfather, Thomas R. Hodge; grandmother, Francis Hodge; and step-grandmother, Bobbie Hodge. Survived by her son, Seth Premo; mother, Teresa (Ty) Douglas; step-mother, Virginia Alexander; grandmother, Nora Lumpkin; step-grandfather, George Rudder; sister, Kristi Dotson and
fiance Scottie Willey; nieces, Madison and Allison Dotson; nephew, Brandon Dotson; several aunts and uncles, and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM with a memorial service to follow
officiated by Rev. Skip Ellison. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 25, 2019