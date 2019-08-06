|
Melissa Dailey-Gordon
Knoxville - Melissa Diane Dailey-Gordon was born on July 2, 1973 to Errol and Wilma Dailey. She transitioned from this life on July 30, 2019.
In her early years, she attended Knox County Elementary School and attended Austin-Earl High School.
Melissa was preceded in death by her grandparents: Carl (Mary) Brabson, Gordon Dailey and Thornton Mae Dailey.
She is survived by her children: Alexander Henry, Raynisha Pankey and Shanice Pankey; sisters: Michelle Dailey and LaTasha Dailey; grandchildren: JaRayia Mynatt, Ramyiah Mynatt, Asira Mynatt, Ramon Pankey-Smith, Jayah Pankey and Laniah Pankey, Rylan Johnson and Roman Pankey-Smith; and a host of relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 12:30 PM to 1 PM in the William V. Powell, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Unity Mortuary, with the Celebration of Life Service to follow with Elder Jeremy Weaver officiating.
Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
