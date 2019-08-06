Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
Melissa Dailey-Gordon


1973 - 2019
Melissa Dailey-Gordon Obituary
Melissa Dailey-Gordon

Knoxville - Melissa Diane Dailey-Gordon was born on July 2, 1973 to Errol and Wilma Dailey. She transitioned from this life on July 30, 2019.

In her early years, she attended Knox County Elementary School and attended Austin-Earl High School.

Melissa was preceded in death by her grandparents: Carl (Mary) Brabson, Gordon Dailey and Thornton Mae Dailey.

She is survived by her children: Alexander Henry, Raynisha Pankey and Shanice Pankey; sisters: Michelle Dailey and LaTasha Dailey; grandchildren: JaRayia Mynatt, Ramyiah Mynatt, Asira Mynatt, Ramon Pankey-Smith, Jayah Pankey and Laniah Pankey, Rylan Johnson and Roman Pankey-Smith; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 12:30 PM to 1 PM in the William V. Powell, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Unity Mortuary, with the Celebration of Life Service to follow with Elder Jeremy Weaver officiating.

Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Ms. Dailey-Gordon's guestbook can be signed on-line at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2019
