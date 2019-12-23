Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Providence Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
New Providence Baptist Church
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
Melissa "Missy" Hayes

Melissa "Missy" Hayes Obituary
Melissa "Missy" Hayes

Lenoir City - Melissa "Missy" Hayes age 47 of Lenoir City, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, after a brief illness with Melanoma skin cancer. Missy was a member of Silver Ridge Baptist Church and was saved at the age of 8. She sang with the "Selvage Family" all of her life.Missy was an employee of Toyota Knoxville for 26 years.

Preceded in death by her grandparents, Rev. H. K. "Heachy" and Lillian Selvage, and John and Dot Denton.

She is survived by her husband Rev. Mark Hayes; daughter, Mackenzie Hayes; parents, Rev. Glen "Bo" and Diana Selvage; sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Rev. Eddie Tweed; nephew, Elliott Tweed; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tony and Rhonda Hayes; sister-in-law, Casey Hayes; niece, Jenna Rasar; several special aunts, uncles and cousins; best friends, Jason, Kelly and Cody Vineyard.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 27th at New Providence Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Scottie Wells officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Saturday morning and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services. Serving as pallbearers: Michael Green, Sam Green, Jonathan Green, Brian Selvage, Seth Denton, Sean Denton, Jeff Selvage and Elliott Tweed.

Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
