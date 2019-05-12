Services
Melissa Jane Sharp

Melissa Jane Sharp Obituary
Melissa Jane Sharp

Knoxville, TN

Melissa Jane Sharp, age 57 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. She is

preceded in death by her mother and father Anna Ruth Mowery and Donald Howard Mowery. She is survived by her son Michael Sharp; grandson Christopher Sharp; sisters Michelle Mowery and Cheryl Bishop; brother Scott Mowery; and many nieces and nephews. She was loved dearly and will be deeply missed. The family will be having a private memorial service. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 12, 2019
