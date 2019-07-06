Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Knoxville - Melissa "Missy" Kay Hill - age 42, of Knoxville passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at her family home after an extended illness. Preceded in death by her brother Charlie Hill, survived by; daughters; Nikki Hunley and Summer Hill, grandson; C.J. Nicely, parents; Robin and Charlie Hill, brother; Harry Hill, grandmothers; Ruth Cox and Bonnie Hill, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a service to follow at 2:00 pm, Tom Hill officiating. Burial to follow at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
