Knoxville - Melissa "Missy" Kay Hill - age 42, of Knoxville passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at her family home after an extended illness. Preceded in death by her brother Charlie Hill, survived by; daughters; Nikki Hunley and Summer Hill, grandson; C.J. Nicely, parents; Robin and Charlie Hill, brother; Harry Hill, grandmothers; Ruth Cox and Bonnie Hill, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a service to follow at 2:00 pm, Tom Hill officiating. Burial to follow at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 6, 2019