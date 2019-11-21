|
Melissa Webber
Melissa Ann Webber, 48, went to be with our Heavenly Father on November 13, 2019. Melissa was a loving mother, grandmother (Memaw), beloved sister, aunt and cousin. She had a very caring heart and you knew without seeing her she was present by the sound of her infectious laugh. Melissa is preceded in death by her father Willam Hayes Webber, her mother, Sybil Mae Moore Webber, and her nephew Jaxon Bryce Webber. She is survived by her son Corey Wilson of Knoxville, and three grandchildren: Harley, Thaddeus, and Mason; her brothers Vince Webber Sr, wife Sherri, of Parrish, Florida, Kevin Webber, wife Kim, of Grafton, WV. Her sisters Terry Webber, Rosemary Farmer, Carolyn Sloan, and brother Bill Webber Jr, all of Knoxville, TN. In addition to her son, grandson and siblings, Melissa also leaves behind serval nieces and nephews, as well as many cousins. Melissa will be forever missed as she was certainly loved by many. May you fly high as you join your mom, dad and nephew. May you rest peacefully in the arms of our Lord and be a guardian angel watching over your grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5 pm - 7 pm at Berry Highland West (9913 Sherrill Blvd. Knoxville TN 37932) followed by her funeral at 7 pm, with Jim Webber officiating. Melissa will be laid to rest on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 am at Berry Highland West Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.BerryHighlandWest.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019