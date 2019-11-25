Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
Melton Garrison Obituary
Melton Garrison

Powell - Melton E. Garrison, age 81, of Powell, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Morning Pointe Assisted Living. He was born September 30, 1938 in Silver Point, TN to the late Polie and Della Henley Garrison. Melton was a member of Valley View United Methodist Church in Claxton and also a member of the Cold War patriots. He enjoyed working on old cars, traveling and UT football. In addition to his parents, Melton is preceded in death by: wife, Sandra Queener Garrison; daughter, Gina Garrison; brothers, Ivan and Howard Garrison.

Survived by:

Son……………………….….Eric Garrison

Grandchildren………..…Erica Mason and husband Jeffrey

BrieAnna Guinn and husband Adam

Brandon Garrison and wife Kathryne

Great Grandchildren…Amelia Guinn and Ellie Mason

Companion……………….Maudie McGill

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 5-7PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:00 am for the funeral service with Pastor Linda Bass officiating, interment will follow at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
