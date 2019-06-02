Services
Interment
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:30 PM
Milan Baptist Church Cemetery
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Melva Keene "June" Hatcher Obituary
Melva "June" Keene Hatcher

Knoxville - Melva "June" Keene Hatcher went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Thad D. Keene and Willie Haynes Keene, brothers Carson, Carroll, Dewey & Lyndon, and sister Evelyn Keller. Survived by Dale E. Hatcher, children Delinda (Lewis) Eades, Scott (Debbie) Myers, Laura (Larry) Campbell, Melvin C. Keck, and Cindy Lee Hatcher, sister Ethel (Ernie) Wilson, 8 grandchildren, 12 greatgrandchildren, 2 brothers in law, 2 sisters in law, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with a service to follow at 7:00 pm, Rev. Larry Campbell officiating. Family and friends will meet at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel at 1:30 pm on Sunday, June 2, 2019 to process to Milan Baptist Church Cemetery for a 2:30 pm interment. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 2, 2019
