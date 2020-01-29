Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Melvin C. "Buddy" Cross

Knoxville - Melvin C. Cross "Buddy" age 74 of Knoxville, TN climbed the stairway to heaven on January 24, 2020. Buddy graduated from Fulton High School in 1964. He was in the USAF achieving the rank of Sergeant and served in Guam during the Vietnam era. He retired from the US Postal Service after many years of service.

Buddy was a craftsman, photographer and talented artist. He made beautiful stained-glass lamps and panels. He loved sports cars, motorcycles, and good rock music. Buddy will be remembered for his kindness, friendliness and cheerful positive attitude. His friendship has blessed all who knew him and he will be greatly missed.

Buddy is preceded in death by his parents, Hollis and Dorothy Cross; brothers, Monty Cross and James Cross; nephew, Newman Cross.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jeanne M. Cross; nephews, Beau Cross, Jason Cross, Jonathan Cross; niece, Jessica Cross; and many dear friends. Per Buddy's request no funeral service is planned. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to a . Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Cross family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020
