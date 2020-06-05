Melvin Christopher Pannell
Knoxville - Melvin Christopher Pannell, age 97, gained his eternal wings on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. A native Knoxvillian, he was born July 25, 1922 to Alvin Christopher and Clara Falconnier Pannell. He served in World War II as a fighter pilot in the European Theater of Operations with the 8th Army Air Force, 20th Fighter Group, flying P-38s and P-51s. Chris flew 74 combat missions, including the first American missions over Berlin and in support of the invasion of Europe at Normandy. Captain Pannell was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with Oak Leaf and the Air Medal with four Oak Leaf clusters. Having graduated from Knoxville High School in the Class of 1940, Chris resumed his education at the University of Tennessee after the war and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. During college he was active in the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. Upon graduation, he worked for TVA and later for Rohm and Haas Company until his retirement. Chris was a member of the Technical Society of Knoxville and a life member of ASME, serving as chairman of the East Tennessee Section. He maintained a life-long interest in flying and was a member and President of the Knoxville Flyers Club, and a member and Lieutenant Colonel in the Tennessee Wing of the Civil Air Patrol. In his leisure time, he enjoyed traveling both in the United States and abroad, and playing golf at Holston Hills Country Club, where he was a member for many years.
Chris was married to Eugenia Duff Pannell, his devoted wife of 74 years, and was father of their three sons, the late John Christopher and his wife, Susan Anderson Pannell, Richard Wesley and his wife, LeeAnn Ford Pannell, and Robert Duff and his wife, Amy Woodard Pannell; grandchildren and great grandchildren include Aaron and his wife, Brooke Pannell, and children, Gracey, Ethan, and Bella; Jessica and her husband, Kevin Ball, and children, Nikole, Ava, and Ryan; Anne and her husband, John Rodman, and children, Katie and Jack; William and his wife, Beth Pannell, and son, Anderson; Brandon and his wife, Sara Stroud, and children, Parker and Paisley; Ashley Pannell and her husband, David Keim; Lauren and her husband, Dillon Gibson. He is also survived by his brother Thomas Allen and his wife, Jean Pannell. In addition to son John, he is preceded in death by parents, Chris and Clara Pannell, and brother, Jack Edward Pannell.
Chris was an active member of the Episcopal Church of The Ascension for over 60 years. He served in the FISH Ministry and the Usher Ministry for many years. To honor his wishes a private service was held by his family. In lieu of flowers the family requests that any donations be made in Chris' memory to the Church of The Ascension, 800 Northshore Dr., Knoxville, TN 37919 or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.