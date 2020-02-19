Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
2504 Cecil Avenue,
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church,
2504 Cecil Avenue
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Highland South Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Winston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Clarence Robert (Punney) Winston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Clarence Robert (Punney) Winston Obituary
Melvin Clarence Robert (Punney) Winston

Knoxville - Melvin Clarence Robert (Punney) Winston, age 79, of Knoxville, peacefully entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn (Sissy) Willis Winston, parents, Harry and Jessie Winston, brother, Charles L. Winston and sisters, Frankie Winston Shell and Selma Winston Barnett.

Melvin is survived by his devoted children, Kevin (Cheryl) of Plymouth, MN and Sharonne Winston; grandchildren, Jacia Kpana, Lauren and Jonathan Winston; great-grandson, Kaisyn Kpana; sister, Helen H. Waters, brothers, James and William Winston; a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, with the Celebration of Life to follow at 12:00 noon at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 2504 Cecil Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917, Elder Dr. Joe B. Maddox, Pastor and Eulogist.

The final resting place will be held at Highland South Memorial Park immediately following the Celebration where full military honors and dove release will conclude. Arrangements made with integrity by UNITY MORTUARY.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -