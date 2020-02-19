|
|
Melvin Clarence Robert (Punney) Winston
Knoxville - Melvin Clarence Robert (Punney) Winston, age 79, of Knoxville, peacefully entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn (Sissy) Willis Winston, parents, Harry and Jessie Winston, brother, Charles L. Winston and sisters, Frankie Winston Shell and Selma Winston Barnett.
Melvin is survived by his devoted children, Kevin (Cheryl) of Plymouth, MN and Sharonne Winston; grandchildren, Jacia Kpana, Lauren and Jonathan Winston; great-grandson, Kaisyn Kpana; sister, Helen H. Waters, brothers, James and William Winston; a host of family and friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, with the Celebration of Life to follow at 12:00 noon at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 2504 Cecil Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917, Elder Dr. Joe B. Maddox, Pastor and Eulogist.
The final resting place will be held at Highland South Memorial Park immediately following the Celebration where full military honors and dove release will conclude. Arrangements made with integrity by UNITY MORTUARY.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020