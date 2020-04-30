Services
Lying in State
Saturday, May 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lying in State
Sunday, May 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Honey Rock Victorious Church
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 3, 2020
3:00 PM
Honey Rock Victorious Church
Graveside service
Monday, May 4, 2020
11:00 AM
PRIVATE - Highland South Cemetery
Melvin Curtis Henry

Knoxville - Melvin Curtis Henry was born August 16, 1945; and was called to Glory by his Heavenly Father & surrounded by his family on April 24, 2020 at UT Hospital. Preceded in death by parents, Earl John Henry Sr. & Ophelia Henry; brother, Earl John Henry Jr.; and former wife, Lisa Henry. Survived by devoted wife, Gwen Henry; loving daughter, Mellisa Henry; brother, Robert (Linda) Henry; sisters, Joann Watkins, and Margaret Jordan; step-son Jermaine Mack; devoted grandsons, Demartrez Bowen and Neyahvaie Mack; devoted sister-in-law, Brenda Bowen; devoted brothers-in-law, Terry Myers, Jonathan and Anthony Bowen; special aunt, Betty Bowen; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and devoted friends. Pastor Melvin Henry will lie in state from 12 noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Unity Mortuary. Pastor Henry will lie in state at Honey Rock Victorious Church, Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 2-3 pm; with the Celebration of Life to follow at 3 p.m. We will be in accordance to the Governor's Mandate for Covid -19. There will be a private graveside on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Highland South Cemetery. Arrangements made with integrity of Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
