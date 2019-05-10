|
Melvin Dale Fox
Knoxville, TN
Melvin Dale Fox, August 10, 1929, went to be with his Jesus May 8, 2019. He was a loving husband and father, but best known as "Papaw." He retired from Martin Marietta after 40 years of employment. He was a Sunday School teacher to 10-year old boys at First Baptist Church, Sevierville, TN, where he and his family were members for many years. For the last 50 years he was a member of Grace Baptist Church, where he served faithfully as a greeter for the preschool area. Every child that entered his door received a smile and a high five. He was on the pastor search committee that called Dr. Ron Stewart as pastor of Grace Baptist Church, where he attended until his passing. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Wanda C. Fox. He is survived by sons, Donald Fox (wife Brownie) and Bobby Fox (wife Chris), and daughter, Dianne Taylor (husband Arden), seven granddaughters, Jennifer (Michael), Suzanne (Randy), Jill (Ross), Jaren (Jason), Holly (David), Stephanie, and Saraih, and seventeen great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the Visiting Angels for all the loving care he received the past 2 years. Family will receive friends from 11:00 am- 1:00 pm Friday at Weaver's chapel with service to follow at 1:00 pm. Dr. Ron Stewart officiating. Family and friends will meet 3:15 pm Friday at Middle Creek Cemetery in Sevierville for a 3:30 pm interment. In lieu of flowers
donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research (In honor of great-granddaughter Charly Vicars) www.jdrf.org or to Along the Journey Ministries, 42 Shadden Springs, Gray, TN 37615. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 10, 2019