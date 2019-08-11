|
|
Melvin Eugene Davis
Harriman - Melvin Eugene Davis age 71, of Harriman, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Roane Medical Center.
Melvin was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. A member of Southwest Point Baptist Church and a proud Vietnam Veteran.
Preceded in death by his parents; Clifford and Bernice Davis, and sister, Patsy Ferguson.
Survived by
Wife Faye Davis
Daughter Nikki Brewster and husband Kareem
Sons Chris Davis
Matthew Davis and wife Shasta
Sisters Helen Hayes
Judy Pigg
Brother Dexter Davis
Brother in law Floyd Ferguson
Grandchildren Dominik Davis
Emily Davis
Kane Davis
Cilas Davis
Tarin Davis
Great grandchildren Kaiden Brewster
Rayia Brewster
Izayah Brewster
Aiyana Brewster
Aaiden Stringer
And a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with funeral service to follow officiated by Rev. Larry Bolden and Rev. Bobby Melton at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Burial will be in Childs Memorial Cemetery at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Davis Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019