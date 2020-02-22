|
Melvin G. Sanders
Knoxville - Melvin G. Sanders passed away, at his residence.
Preceded in death by parents, Murrill G, and Eunice Sanders; brothers, Murrill G Sanders, Jr, Ulysses Williams, Sr.; sisters, Evelyn Watson and Beryl Dibrell.
Survivors: sons, Sean Michael Sanders and Austin Purkey; grandson, O'javion K. Purkey; sisters in law, Geraldine William and JoAnn Sanders; devoted niece, Andrea S Howell and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends, 6:30-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; Celebration of Life, 7:00 p.m.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020