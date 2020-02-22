Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
7:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin G. Sanders

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin G. Sanders Obituary
Melvin G. Sanders

Knoxville - Melvin G. Sanders passed away, at his residence.

Preceded in death by parents, Murrill G, and Eunice Sanders; brothers, Murrill G Sanders, Jr, Ulysses Williams, Sr.; sisters, Evelyn Watson and Beryl Dibrell.

Survivors: sons, Sean Michael Sanders and Austin Purkey; grandson, O'javion K. Purkey; sisters in law, Geraldine William and JoAnn Sanders; devoted niece, Andrea S Howell and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family will receive friends, 6:30-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; Celebration of Life, 7:00 p.m.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -