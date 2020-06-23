Melvin Hyman
Melvin Hyman

Madisonville - HYMAN, MELVIN A., age 88, of Madisonville, passed away Monday morning, June 22, 2020 at Sweetwater Hospital. He was born in Cheyenne, Oklahoma to the late John and Lula Ethel Hill Hyman. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served in the Korean War. He attended the Assembly of God in Vonore until his health prevented him from attending. He was preceded in death by wife, Margaret Elizabeth Graves Hyman and a cousin who raised him, Viola Hyman Parrish and husband, Clarence Parrish, as well as brothers, Herman, Lloyd, Elvis, David and Raymond. Survivors include: brothers, Harold Hyman, of Clinton, OK, Jessie Hyman, of Elk City, OK; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Graveside service and interment 3:00 p.m. Friday, Knob Creek Cemetery, Seymour, Rev. Tommy Self officiating. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
