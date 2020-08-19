1/1
Melvin Jones Sr.
Melvin Jones, Sr.

Knoxville - Melvin Jones, Sr. of Knoxville departed this life on August 15, 2020. He was born on August 14, 1943.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lovesa Jones, as well as his 10 sibling, his nephew Roscoe Burks and his granddaughter, Danielle Davis. He leaves to mourn his passing, Wife, Sara Jones, 9 children, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mr. Jones will lie-in-state on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 1p.m.-to 5 p.m. at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 3-4 p.m. with the Celebration of Life Service to follow at 4 p.m. The final resting place will be held at the Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX.

Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Lying in State
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Unity Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
