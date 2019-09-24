Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Loudon - Melvin Justice, age 70, of Loudon, passed away on September 21, 2019. He was an avid guitar player and musician. He served seven years in the United States Air Force and was retired from Maremont.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Odell, Sr. and Irene Justice. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Justice; his sister and brothers, Martha Justice, Allen Justice and Odell Justice, Jr. and wife, Sandra; grandson, Colton Pressley; granddaughter, Lacey Brookshire; niece, Tara Gentry and husband, Cody; special friends, Larry and Sue Pressley, Ronnie Williams and Tony Sitzlar.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Caris Hospice and Trinity Healthcare, especially Roy.

The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Wednesday, September 25th, at Loudon Funeral Home, with the funeral service to follow at 7 PM. Rev. Gary Cook will be officiating. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Justice family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 24, 2019
