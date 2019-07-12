Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:45 PM
Fairview Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery
Heiskell - Melvin Lee Elkins age 79 of Heiskell, passed away suddenly, July 10, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He had a great love for his family, horses, mules, and moving dirt. Preceded in death by his parents Mike and Ruby Elkins and six siblings. Survived by his loving wife Carol; loving daughters Lisa (Kenny), Tammy (Clyde) and Sherri (Stuart); six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sisters Jewel, Barbara, Gail and Jean; brothers Joe and Steve; several nieces and nephews; special niece Connie. Family and friends will gather at 1:45 PM on Friday, July 12, 2019, for a 2:00 PM graveside service at Fairview Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Allen Giles officiating. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Melvin can be made at www.faithnfriends.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 12, 2019
