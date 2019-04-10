|
|
Melvin Love
Knoxville, TN
Melvin Love, Jr., sunrise, January 22, 1944 in Alcoa, Tennessee to the union of Melvin and Emma Love; sunset, Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Fort Sanders Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee.
He was an attendee of Rogers Memorial Baptist Church.
He served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged May 29, 1968.
Preceded in death by, mother, Emma Taylor Love; father, Melvin Love, Sr; wife, Claudette Love.
Melvin will always be remembered by his devoted daughter, Tokena Love Thomas; son, Kenneth Love; devoted son-in-law, Jeffrey Thomas; brother, Haywood Polk, Jr., Chicago; sister, Brenda; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family will receive friends 11:00-12:00 noon Friday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church; funeral service, 12:00 noon, Rev. Sandra Tipton, Officiating
Interment E. Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Lyons View.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019