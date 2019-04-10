Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Love
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Love

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melvin Love Obituary
Melvin Love

Knoxville, TN

Melvin Love, Jr., sunrise, January 22, 1944 in Alcoa, Tennessee to the union of Melvin and Emma Love; sunset, Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Fort Sanders Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee.

He was an attendee of Rogers Memorial Baptist Church.

He served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged May 29, 1968.

Preceded in death by, mother, Emma Taylor Love; father, Melvin Love, Sr; wife, Claudette Love.

Melvin will always be remembered by his devoted daughter, Tokena Love Thomas; son, Kenneth Love; devoted son-in-law, Jeffrey Thomas; brother, Haywood Polk, Jr., Chicago; sister, Brenda; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Family will receive friends 11:00-12:00 noon Friday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church; funeral service, 12:00 noon, Rev. Sandra Tipton, Officiating

Interment E. Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Lyons View.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now