Knoxville - Melvyn Paul "Mel" Albright, 75, of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Egg Harbor, NJ, passed away peacefully and into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 15, 2020. His message: 'I don't want to be in heaven without you. If you never trusted Christ as your Savior, please receive Him now.'
Mel was born in Norristown, PA, received a chemistry education degree from The King's College formerly of Briarcliff Manor, NY, and a Master of Divinity from the former Biblical Theological Seminary (now Missio, PA). He spent 38 years teaching and influencing high school students in both classroom and on field trips at The Pilgrim Academy (NJ), Christian Academy of Knoxville (TN) and Evangelical Christian Academy (Madrid, Spain).
Mel was a member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church since 1981, active in Sunday School classes, boys' Stockade, choir, and refugee ministry.. His hobbies include vegetable gardening, fishing, reading maps, traveling, hiking, camping, and European art appreciation. His gifts were teaching, imparting wisdom, helps, and hospitality.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and May Albright.
Mel is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Janice Albright; daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Beth and Jamie Pennington of Harriman, Evelyn and Andrew Welles of Knoxville; son and daughter-in-law. Jonathan and Yari Albright of Knoxville; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Tim Froehlich of Lenoir City; grandchildren, Leah Thompson, Amelia Henthorne, Anthony Lantz, JR Pennington, Lou Henthorne, Trista Albright, Joseph Pennington, Traeclyn Albright, and Marty Welles; 9 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be held on Saturday, July 25th, at 11 a.m. at the Click Funeral Home Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. Interment will follow at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 8810 Westland Drive in Knoxville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to
RCE (Resourcing Christian Education) International, PO Box 4528, Wheaton, IL 60189-4528, Attn: 33110 - LIFE International School - General Fund or www.rce-international.org
